Before You Say Yes to That Prom Dress, Make Sure You Aren’t Being Scammed

Searching for your prom dress online can help you find more options or a lower price. But experts warn that…

Searching for your prom dress online can help you find more options or a lower price. But experts warn that scammers are using fake websites and deals to target teens and their parents. That’s why it’s crucial to do your homework and learn how to spot warning signs before you buy.

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How to Spot and Avoid a Prom-Dress Scam

Experts warn that scammers are targeting prom shoppers, but the good news is there are warning signs. “We’re seeing scammers zero in on prom season because teens are excited, short on time and may not look as closely at a ‘good deal’ when they find their dream dress,” says Kausar Kenning, vice president of intelligence and controls at Visa. Below are some of the most common red flags to keep in mind while shopping:

— Cheap deals. If a deal appears too good to be true, then it probably is.

— Nontraditional payment request. A seller is often a scammer if they ask you to pay in gift cards or a wire transfer.

— AI-generated images. A model wearing the dress who has an extra finger or leg can be a telltale sign that the website you’re using is fake.

To minimize your chances of being scammed, Kenning recommends a quick reverse image search to see if the dress photos show up on other sites. You might also check independent review sites before buying. In addition, “Look closely at return and shipping policies, as real retailers are clear about their rules,” Kenning says.

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Why Paying With a Credit Card Can Help Protect You

The best way to pay for a prom dress online is to use a credit card.

“A credit card is almost always safer than a debit card, especially when making purchases from unknown online sellers,” says Maria-Kristina Hayden, a former cyber intelligence officer and the founder of OUTFOXM, a cyber hygiene and resilience company.

Hayden says using a credit card is generally safer because it protects your bank account information, limits personal liability and keeps your funds available during an investigation.

When you pay for a prom dress with a credit card, the Fair Credit Billing Act limits your liability to $50 for in-store and online purchases, as long as you report the fraud within 60 days. By contrast, if you use a debit card to pay for something, your liability is capped at $50 if reported within two days; up to $500 if reported within 60 days and you become fully responsible for the cost of the prom dress past 60 days.

If you think you’ve become a victim of a prom-dress scam, contact your bank or credit card issuer immediately to dispute the charge. You can also report the scam to the Federal Trade Commission or Better Business Bureau.

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Before You Say Yes to That Prom Dress, Make Sure You Aren’t Being Scammed originally appeared on usnews.com