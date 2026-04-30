Beazer: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) on Thursday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $904,000,…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) on Thursday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $904,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 72 cents per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $409.8 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $448.4 million.

Beazer shares have risen 6.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $21.58, a climb of 10% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BZH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BZH

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.