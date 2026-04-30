Bandwidth: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $4.1 million,…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $4.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Raleigh, North Carolina-based company said it had net loss of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 38 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The enterprise software developer posted revenue of $208.8 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $201.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Bandwidth expects its per-share earnings to range from 35 cents to 37 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $214 million to $220 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Bandwidth expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.77 to $1.83 per share, with revenue ranging from $880 million to $900 million.

Bandwidth shares have climbed 57% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 88% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BAND at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BAND

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