AxoGen: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ALACHUA, Fla. (AP) — ALACHUA, Fla. (AP) — AxoGen Inc. (AXGN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $19.6 million in…

ALACHUA, Fla. (AP) — ALACHUA, Fla. (AP) — AxoGen Inc. (AXGN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $19.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Alachua, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt and for stock option expense, were 7 cents per share.

The regenerative medicine company posted revenue of $61.5 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $58.7 million.

AxoGen expects full-year revenue of $270 million.

AxoGen shares have climbed 20% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AXGN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AXGN

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