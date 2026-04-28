ArcBest: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — ArcBest Corp. (ARCB) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of…

FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — ArcBest Corp. (ARCB) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Smith, Arkansas-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 32 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The freight transportation and logistics company posted revenue of $998.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $993.6 million.

ArcBest shares have risen 71% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARCB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARCB

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