Apogee Enterprises: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $16.6 million. On…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $16.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of 78 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 92 cents per share.

The glass products company posted revenue of $351.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $54.1 million, or $2.52 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.4 billion.

Apogee Enterprises expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.70 to $3.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.38 billion to $1.43 billion.

Apogee Enterprises shares have dropped slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 22% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APOG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APOG

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