AmEx Gold Announces Special Perks to Celebrate 60 Years

To celebrate 60 years of the American Express® Gold Card, the issuer has announced new and enhanced benefits and limited-time…

To celebrate 60 years of the American Express® Gold Card, the issuer has announced new and enhanced benefits and limited-time offers — with no change to the $325 annual fee. These changes are now available for both existing and new cardholders, but some expire throughout the year.

[Read: Best Credit Cards]

New and Enhanced Benefits

Here’s what’s new (and enhanced) for AmEx Gold’s 60th anniversary:

— Membership Rewards. Earn five Membership Rewards® points per dollar on prepaid hotels booked through AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App. This is an increase from two points.

— Hertz Five Star® Status. Skip the counter at select locations, add a driver at no additional cost and enjoy vehicle upgrades, when available. Be aware that enrollment and Hertz Gold+ registration is required.

— New dining options. Buffalo Wild Wings and Wonder are the newest participating partners where cardholders enjoy up to $10 in statement credits each month when they pay.

[SEE: Best American Express Credit Cards]

Limited-Time Anniversary Offers

AmEx Gold cardholders can also enjoy these limited-time offers:

— Hilton Honors points transfer bonus. Cardholders can receive a 20% point bonus when transferring Membership Rewards points to a Hilton Honors account. This offer is available through May 30, 2026.

— AmEx Travel offers: Cardholders can access offers from a curated selection of more than 250 properties in over 40 countries from The Hotel Collection. Offers may include a complimentary third or fourth night, 25% off select rooms or 30% off all suites, and a $150 property credit to use toward eligible charges during your stay. This offer is available through July 15, 2026.

— Uber One membership credit. Cardholders can enroll and get a one-time statement credit of up to $96 when using their AmEx Gold Card to pay for an annual Uber One membership. This offer is available through Oct. 30, 2026.

AmEx Gold Basics Remain the Same

In addition to these anniversary enhancements, AmEx Gold cardholders can continue to earn the following rewards:

— Four Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on purchases at restaurants worldwide, on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year, then one point for the rest of the year

— Four Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent at U.S. supermarkets, on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year, then one point for the rest of the year

— Three Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on flights booked directly with airlines or on AmexTravel.com

— One Membership Rewards® point per dollar spent on all other eligible purchases

New cardholders can earn as high as 100,000 points after spending $6,000 in eligible purchases on your new card in your first six months with the account. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. The card also comes with baggage insurance*, car rental loss and damage insurance**, and no foreign transaction fees.

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AmEx Gold Announces Special Perks to Celebrate 60 Years originally appeared on usnews.com