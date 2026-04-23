Ameriprise: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. (AMP) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $915 million. On…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. (AMP) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $915 million.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of $9.68. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $11.26 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $10.20 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $4.81 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.77 billion, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.67 billion.

Ameriprise shares have dropped slightly more than 6% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased almost 4%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $459.63, a fall of almost 3% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMP

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