Amazon Is Moving its Business Cards to U.S. Bank. What Should Cardholders Know?

Amazon will shift its business credit cards to U.S. Bank in 2026, replacing American Express as the issuer. Current cardholders…

Amazon will shift its business credit cards to U.S. Bank in 2026, replacing American Express as the issuer. Current cardholders won’t need to reapply but should expect changes to rewards and account access when the transition begins in August.

[Read: Business Credit Cards]

All We Know About the Move

Amazon is introducing a new Prime Business Card and an Amazon Business Card in spring 2026. Both cards will be issued by U.S. Bank and have no annual fee.

Cardholders who are Prime members will get the Prime Business Card, which offers 5% back on Amazon purchases. Without a Prime membership, cardholders will earn 3% back with the Amazon Business Card. Earning 5% or 3% is limited to the first $150,000 in combined annual purchases and drops to 1% after that.

Both cards will offer expanded rewards on off-Amazon spending, flexible credit terms and integrations with Amazon Business purchasing tools. The cards are most useful for businesses that make frequent purchases with Amazon.

What Current Cardholders Should Expect

Cardholders of the Amazon Business Prime American Express Card and Amazon Business American Express Card can continue using their cards for now. Expect communications from both issuers about the transition, which should automatically occur on Aug. 14, 2026.

You won’t need to reapply, but you will have to set up a U.S. Bank login to manage your account online. You will get a new account number, but your credit limit and annual percentage rate will not change. Rewards structures and benefits could change with the new cards, so look for details in cardholder communications.

[Read: Best Credit Cards]

Alternative Card to Consider

If you’re looking for a small-business card with broader bonus categories, consider the Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card. It has a $95 annual fee — lower than a $139 annual Prime membership — and earns three points per dollar on the first $150,000 spent in combined purchases on travel, shipping, internet, cable and phone services, and advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines each account anniversary year. The card offers travel and shopping protections, including cellphone insurance, trip cancellation and interruption insurance, an auto rental collision damage waiver and roadside assistance.

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Amazon Is Moving its Business Cards to U.S. Bank. What Should Cardholders Know? originally appeared on usnews.com