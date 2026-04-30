Alliant Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $224 million.…

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $224 million.

The Madison, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 87 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 82 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 82 cents per share.

The electric and gas utility parent company posted revenue of $1.18 billion in the period.

Alliant Energy expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.36 to $3.46 per share.

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