Align Technology: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $112.8 million.…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $112.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had net income of $1.57. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were $2.58 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.26 per share.

The maker of the Invisalign tooth-straightening system posted revenue of $1.04 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.02 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Align Technology said it expects revenue in the range of $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion.

Align Technology shares have increased 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $178.83, an increase of almost 1% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALGN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALGN

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