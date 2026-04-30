Albany International: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — Albany International Corp. (AIN) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $15.3…

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — Albany International Corp. (AIN) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $15.3 million.

The Portsmouth, New Hampshire-based company said it had profit of 54 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 60 cents per share.

The textile and composite maker posted revenue of $311.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Albany International expects its per-share earnings to range from 70 cents to 80 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $335 million to $345 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Albany International shares have risen 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 13% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AIN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AIN

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