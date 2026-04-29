Alamos Gold: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $191.4 million. The Toronto-based…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $191.4 million.

The Toronto-based company said it had profit of 45 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 54 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The gold mining company posted revenue of $596.7 million in the period.

Alamos Gold shares have increased 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $40.93, a climb of 46% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AGI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AGI

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