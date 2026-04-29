ADP: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ROSELAND, N.J. (AP) — ROSELAND, N.J. (AP) — Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income…

ROSELAND, N.J. (AP) — ROSELAND, N.J. (AP) — Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $1.36 billion.

The Roseland, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $3.38 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $3.37 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.28 per share.

The payroll and human resources company posted revenue of $5.94 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.86 billion.

ADP shares have fallen 23% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen slightly more than 4%. The stock has dropped 32% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ADP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ADP

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