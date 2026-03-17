X4 Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (XFOR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $23.9 million in its…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (XFOR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $23.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 36 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $2.6 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.7 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $79.2 million, or $1.87 per share. Revenue was reported as $35.1 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XFOR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XFOR

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