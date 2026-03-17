What Is a Continuing Care Retirement Community? Everything You Need to Know

Many different types of senior living options are available today, but continuing care retirement communities, also called life plan communities,…

Many different types of senior living options are available today, but continuing care retirement communities, also called life plan communities, are widely considered the most comprehensive senior living model. With a wide range of care levels, these facilities act as a one-stop shop for seniors planning for their future needs.

Here, we’ll break down exactly what CCRCs are, who they’re for, how they work, how much they cost and how to find the right one for your situation.

[READ How to Determine if Your Aging Parent Needs Additional Support]

What Is a CCRC?

CCRCs are a senior living option that offers “a continuum of care designed to meet residents’ changing needs,” explains Brian G. Lawrence, president and CEO of FellowshipLIFE, an aging services provider based in New Jersey.

With CCRCs, the idea is the senior — who is often still self-sufficient — moves onto the campus and then transitions seamlessly through different levels of care as needed without having to move to a new location. This approach creates a “stress-free and supportive hospitality environment for aging in place,” Lawrence adds.

CCRCs are designed for seniors who:

— Have the financial wherewithal to pay the hefty entrance fees

— Don’t want to manage multiple moves later in life

— Want access to a variety of amenities and activities

— Want social interaction with other seniors

— May be healthy and able to live on their own but anticipate they’ll need more assistance in the future

— Want more predictability regarding expenses as their care needs change

[READ: How to Manage Your Emotions After Moving a Loved One Into Senior Living]

How Do Life Plan Communities Work?

To enter a CCRC, you must meet certain qualifications. These can vary by property, but generally include:

— Health status. Most CCRCs accept new residents who are still reasonably healthy.

— Financial status. You must meet certain financial eligibility standards to be accepted into most CCRC properties, and some may require long-term care insurance.

— Age. Most CCRCs have an age minimum, such as 55 or 62, before you can enter.

Life plan communities must be accredited to house and care for seniors by the state in which they’re located, but specific requirements vary by state. As you’re looking into potential CCRCs, make sure to confirm that they are accredited by the appropriate state agencies and meet the mandated minimum operating standards.

[READ: A Checklist for Choosing the Best CCRC Facility]

Services and Living Arrangements Provided by CCRCs

CCRCs offer different living arrangements and services that are tailored to residents’ individual needs. Common services and amenities include:

— Nursing and health care services

— Assistance with activities of daily living, including toileting, personal care and medication management

— Meals and dining options

— Housekeeping, laundry and property maintenance

— Outings and social activities

— Exercise classes and/or fitness facilities

— Security and emergency assistance

Living arrangements can also vary by property as well as the level of care provided. Common options include:

— Apartments or condos

— Bungalows or cottages

— Townhouses

— Single or shared rooms in a nursing home-style setting

[READ: Assisted Living Communities: Types of Rooms]

The Different Levels of Care in CCRCs

CCRCs are fundamentally different from other senior living options in that they offer a range of care options all within the same campus. By contrast, a stand-alone nursing home might offer only skilled nursing care and wouldn’t be an appropriate place for a healthy older adult who can still live independently.

Most CCRCs offer several living options and levels of senior care, outlined below.

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Benefits of CCRCs

CCRCS promise a number of benefits to seniors, and many experts say the earlier you move in, the more you can capitalize on the amenities, activities and social opportunities.

Generally speaking, CCRCs can provide seniors with these perks:

— A safe, secure place to live, potentially for the rest of your life

— Access to memory care, skilled nursing care and rehabilitative services if you need them

— Ways to socialize with other seniors

— Fitness classes and other activities that keep seniors active and engaged

— Accommodations for spouses with different care needs within same community

— Care tailored to changing needs

— A maintenance-free lifestyle

— Meals and healthy dining options

— Predictability of expenses despite how needs change, depending on how the contract is worded

— Opportunities for solo agers to age in place with support when they don’t have family nearby

In addition to conventional amenities — such as tennis or golf courts, gourmet dining options and other perks that make living in a CCRC feel like a resort vacation — many properties are now shifting to AI-enabled health to provide improved care to support older adults. Some of these newer artificial intelligence-driven technologies that CCRCs are leveraging include:

— Smart sensors for fall detection

— Telehealth suites for doctor visits without leaving campus

— High-end dining planning tools that cater to specific 2026 longevity diets, such as the Mediterranean diet and other anti-inflammatory eating patterns

Limitations of CCRCs

While CCRCs can be an excellent option for some older adults, this approach may not be best for everyone. Some of the limitations and potential drawbacks of CCRCs include:

— Cost. Upfront and monthly fees can be steep, and while they should stay relatively stable, your ongoing monthly costs will depend on how the contract is written and the facility is managed.

— Complex contracts. CCRC contracts tend to be complicated and should be reviewed by a financial consultant and attorney to protect your interests.

— Homeowners association restrictions. There are often rules about how you decorate or take care of your living space. Residents also usually have limited opportunity for input when it comes to changes or major decisions about the community.

— Financial risks. To some extent, you are vulnerable to the financial well-being of the facility owners, especially if you don’t have an equity contract and don’t own the unit you live in. And this challenge runs both ways — if you run into financial hardship, some communities do not offer any charity or benevolence care.

Pros and Cons of CCRCS

Pros:

— Move once and stay until you die no matter how your health changes

— Access to escalating health care needs as you need them

— Amenable to couples moving together, even if they have different care needs

— Maintenance-free lifestyle

— Set, predictable monthly fee no matter how needs change in future

— Meals and dining options

— Social activities, fitness classes, outings and other perks

— Can be a great option for solo agers

Cons:

— Hefty entrance fees make it difficult for many to afford

— Some services may not be covered depending on the contract type

— Complicated contracts can make moving out difficult

— Sometimes-strict HOA rules for residences

— Property could be sold, rendering previous contract void

— Some services and activities cost extra depending on the contract details

— May have to meet certain physical and cognitive standards set by state regulations and the facility itself to stay in the community

Solo Agers in CCRCs

A growing number of older adults are finding themselves facing the challenges of aging alone, either because they are not partnered, never had children or live too far away from family that could help them. Collectively, older adults who are living alone and don’t have a family caregiver nearby are sometimes referred to as “solo agers.”

For solo agers, a CCRC might be the best option. A senior living community that offers a continuum of care in one place provides peace of mind knowing that as your needs change, you can age in place, explains Joe Williams, owner of 10 Wilmington Place, a family-owned senior living community that provides independent living, assisted living and memory care all in one building in Dayton, Ohio.

Because solo agers “must look for a support network outside of themselves and advocate for themselves as they age,” life plan communities can offer a good option to ensure those needs are met, Williams says. Having access to all levels of care eliminated the need to move across different senior living communities, which can be especially difficult for older adults who don’t have family nearby, he adds.

How Much Do CCRCs Cost in 2026?

CCRCs can be expensive. With an entrance-fee model CCRC, incoming residents pay a large entrance fee, ranging from $100,000 to more than $1 million, sometimes coupled with monthly service fees. With a monthly rental model, on the other hand, you’ll pay a much smaller upfront fee as well as monthly rent. The average rent in a CCRC is $3,450 per month, according to the National Investment Center for Seniors Housing & Care.

However, some CCRC contracts offer entrance fee refunds. These vary by community and the type of contract you sign. Some CCRC contracts stipulate a percentage of the entrance fee will be refunded to your estate upon your death.

Some contracts further stipulate that this payout will only occur after you’ve resided in the community for a certain length of time, and some also require that your living space be resold or reoccupied before the payout is made. In addition, some communities offer a tiered refund plan that provides an increasing percentage payout the longer you live in the community.

How do CCRCs work with Medicare?

Unfortunately, Medicare won’t be a help in paying for a life plan community, as it covers only medical services which are typically outside the scope of most CCRC properties.

However, Medicare may cover skilled nursing care when that care is rendered in a CCRC, in some circumstances, says Bob Rees, chief sales officer with eHealth Inc., a health insurance broker and online resource provider headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Similarly, Medicaid pays for some fees incurred in assisted living but only in limited circumstances.

Some long-term care insurance policies may provide funding to cover aspects of life in a CCRC, but it depends on how the policy is written. If you don’t have such a policy, you’ll be paying for room, board and ancillaries out of pocket when you live in a CCRC.

CCRC Contracts: Types and Features

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No matter which contract type you have, that document will govern how you engage with the property during your time there, and because many CCRC residents live in the facility for years at a time, it’s important that you understand your rights and responsibilities and have appropriately planned for contingencies.

For instance, contracts sometimes include stipulations wherein you could be evicted from the CCRC if you no longer meet the physical and cognitive standards outlined by both state regulations and the facility itself, says Christopher Norman, a board-certified geriatric nurse practitioner who serves as director of educational programming and research and associate medical director at PACE CNY in Syracuse, New York.

Therefore, Norman strongly recommends that you fully understand the fine print before signing a contract. Legal representation is often helpful to negotiate this process, he says, adding that not everyone can afford that kind of help.

How to Find the Best CCRC Facilities Near You

Finding the best CCRC facility near you can take some time, and you’ll want to follow these steps:

— Begin your search as early as possible.

— Research facilities to find a few that fit your budget while matching your needs and preferences.

— Tour each community you’re considering.

— Ask lots of questions.

— Talk with residents and staff at each facility.

— Ask about staffing levels and how care needs are assessed and addressed, along with safety, hygiene, infection control and other protocols that impact health and safety.

— Review the contract carefully and engage a trusted advisor to help you understand the nuances.

Questions to Ask When Considering a CCRC

Moving to a CCRC is a big step, and you should be careful to do thorough research before making a decision. The following topics and questions can be helpful for determining whether the community you’re considering is the right one for you.

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An attorney versed in senior care issues can help you wade through the specifics of any contract you’re considering signing to ensure it’s fair, meets your needs and that you aren’t in for any nasty surprises down the road.

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What Is a Continuing Care Retirement Community? Everything You Need to Know originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 03/18/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.