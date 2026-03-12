Weis: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SUNBURY, Pa. (AP) — SUNBURY, Pa. (AP) — Weis Markets Inc. (WMK) on Thursday reported earnings of $32 million in…

SUNBURY, Pa. (AP) — SUNBURY, Pa. (AP) — Weis Markets Inc. (WMK) on Thursday reported earnings of $32 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sunbury, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $1.24.

The food retailer posted revenue of $1.3 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $93.7 million, or $3.65 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.96 billion.

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