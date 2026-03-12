Vuzix: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WEST HENRIETTA, N.Y. (AP) — WEST HENRIETTA, N.Y. (AP) — Vuzix Corp. (VUZI) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.6…

WEST HENRIETTA, N.Y. (AP) — WEST HENRIETTA, N.Y. (AP) — Vuzix Corp. (VUZI) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the West Henrietta, New York-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents.

The wearable device maker posted revenue of $2.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $32.3 million, or 42 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $6.3 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VUZI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VUZI

