Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) 67, Parry McCluer 61

VHSL State Tournament=

Class 6=

Quarterfinal=

Landstown 65, Patriot 59

Manchester 76, Gainesville 58

South County 38, George C. Marshall 36

Westfield 72, Edison 37

Class 5=

Quarterfinal=

Green Run 58, Nansemond River 53

Massaponax 68, James River-Midlothian 32

Norview 83, Kempsville 51

Stone Bridge 73, Albemarle 59

Class 4=

Quarterfinal=

Hampton 68, Courtland 46

Heritage (Leesburg) 66, E.C. Glass 57

John Handley 70, Broad Run 62

Varina 62, Denbigh 51

Class 3=

Quarterfinal=

Lake Taylor 54, Skyline 36

Liberty Christian 56, Christiansburg 46

Petersburg 102, Meridian 45

Western Albemarle 62, Hidden Valley 54

Class 2=

Quarterfinal=

Central Wise 59, Nelson County 50

Graham 59, Floyd County 56

TJHS 63, Strasburg 51

Woodstock Central 58, Greensville County 39

Class 1=

Quarterfinal=

Fort Chiswell 75, Twin Springs 47

Luray 75, Northampton 56

Rappahannock County 62, Northumberland 60

