Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) 67, Parry McCluer 61
VHSL State Tournament=
Class 6=
Quarterfinal=
Landstown 65, Patriot 59
Manchester 76, Gainesville 58
South County 38, George C. Marshall 36
Westfield 72, Edison 37
Class 5=
Quarterfinal=
Green Run 58, Nansemond River 53
Massaponax 68, James River-Midlothian 32
Norview 83, Kempsville 51
Stone Bridge 73, Albemarle 59
Class 4=
Quarterfinal=
Hampton 68, Courtland 46
Heritage (Leesburg) 66, E.C. Glass 57
John Handley 70, Broad Run 62
Varina 62, Denbigh 51
Class 3=
Quarterfinal=
Lake Taylor 54, Skyline 36
Liberty Christian 56, Christiansburg 46
Petersburg 102, Meridian 45
Western Albemarle 62, Hidden Valley 54
Class 2=
Quarterfinal=
Central Wise 59, Nelson County 50
Graham 59, Floyd County 56
TJHS 63, Strasburg 51
Woodstock Central 58, Greensville County 39
Class 1=
Quarterfinal=
Fort Chiswell 75, Twin Springs 47
Luray 75, Northampton 56
Rappahannock County 62, Northumberland 60
