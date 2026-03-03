Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= VHSL State Tournament= Class 6= Quarterfinal= Manchester 48, Gainesville 40 Oakton 53, South County 47 Osbourn Park…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL State Tournament=

Class 6=

Quarterfinal=

Manchester 48, Gainesville 40

Oakton 53, South County 47

Osbourn Park 54, Lloyd C. Bird 27

West Potomac 56, Centreville 54

Class 5=

Quarterfinal=

Glen Allen 60, Stone Bridge 44

Menchville 74, Deep Creek 47

Princess Anne 65, King’s Fork High School 53

William Fleming 54, Massaponax 30

Class 4=

Quarterfinal=

Heritage (Leesburg) 50, Charlottesville 44

Salem 69, Woodgrove 38

Class 3=

Quarterfinal=

Abingdon 45, Western Albemarle 39

Hopewell 56, James Monroe 49

Skyline 51, Lake Taylor 33

Spotswood 64, Staunton River 42

Class 2=

Quarterfinal=

Clarke County 90, Prince Edward County 15

Ridgeview 45, Chatham 44

Strasburg 54, John Marshall 45

Union 81, Liberty-Bedford 64

Class 1=

Quarterfinal=

Essex 49, Surry County 38

Galax 66, Grundy 40

George Wythe 53, Honaker 37

Luray 60, Rappahannock 24

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

