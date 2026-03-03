Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
VHSL State Tournament=
Class 6=
Quarterfinal=
Manchester 48, Gainesville 40
Oakton 53, South County 47
Osbourn Park 54, Lloyd C. Bird 27
West Potomac 56, Centreville 54
Class 5=
Quarterfinal=
Glen Allen 60, Stone Bridge 44
Menchville 74, Deep Creek 47
Princess Anne 65, King’s Fork High School 53
William Fleming 54, Massaponax 30
Class 4=
Quarterfinal=
Heritage (Leesburg) 50, Charlottesville 44
Salem 69, Woodgrove 38
Class 3=
Quarterfinal=
Abingdon 45, Western Albemarle 39
Hopewell 56, James Monroe 49
Skyline 51, Lake Taylor 33
Spotswood 64, Staunton River 42
Class 2=
Quarterfinal=
Clarke County 90, Prince Edward County 15
Ridgeview 45, Chatham 44
Strasburg 54, John Marshall 45
Union 81, Liberty-Bedford 64
Class 1=
Quarterfinal=
Essex 49, Surry County 38
Galax 66, Grundy 40
George Wythe 53, Honaker 37
Luray 60, Rappahannock 24
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
