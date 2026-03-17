Titan America: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BRUXELLES, Belgium (AP) — BRUXELLES, Belgium (AP) — Titan America SA (TTAM) on Tuesday reported profit of $43.5 million in…

BRUXELLES, Belgium (AP) — BRUXELLES, Belgium (AP) — Titan America SA (TTAM) on Tuesday reported profit of $43.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bruxelles, Belgium-based company said it had profit of 24 cents.

The manufacturer and supplier of heavy building materials posted revenue of $405.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $185.4 million, or $1.01 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.66 billion.

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