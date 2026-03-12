Team: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — Team Inc. (TISI) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.8…

SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — Team Inc. (TISI) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Sugar Land, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $1.47 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.21 per share.

The industrial services provider posted revenue of $224.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $49.2 million, or $11.70 per share. Revenue was reported as $896.5 million.

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