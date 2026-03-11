Stitch Fix: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.7 million…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.7 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The online clothing styling service posted revenue of $341.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $338.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Stitch Fix said it expects revenue in the range of $330 million to $335 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.33 billion to $1.35 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SFIX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SFIX

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.