Stevanato: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PADUA, Italy (AP) — PADUA, Italy (AP) — Stevanato Group SpA (STVN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $55.4 million.…

PADUA, Italy (AP) — PADUA, Italy (AP) — Stevanato Group SpA (STVN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $55.4 million.

The Padua, Italy-based company said it had net income of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were 21 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The maker of glass vials for COVID-19 vaccines posted revenue of $403.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $384.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $158.1 million, or 58 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.34 billion.

Stevanato expects full-year earnings in the range of 69 cents to 73 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $1.47 billion to $1.5 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STVN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STVN

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.