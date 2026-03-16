Silvercrest: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) on Monday reported a loss of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) on Monday reported a loss of $120,000 in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 18 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $32 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.9 million, or 56 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $125.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SAMG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SAMG

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.