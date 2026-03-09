Senior Living Benefits: Fostering Companionship

Wanda Allard, 96, and Peggy Caudill, 88, get along so well that other people living in their senior living community…

In reality, the Sonrisa Senior Living residents have only known each other since 2024, the year they moved to the Roseville, California, community.

“When I met Peggy, she said she loved to play bridge,” Allard says. “I said, ‘I do too. Would you like to set up a game?’ And ever since, we’ve become very best friends.”

Their bond, however, transcends playing cards.

How Senior Living Communities Foster Friendship

Allard and Caudill traveled similar paths, passing milestones that shaped their decision to make senior living their destination. Both are widows, for instance; Allard’s husband passed away 20 years ago, and Caudill’s husband died three years ago.

“We talk about our husbands occasionally, but we don’t dwell on it,” Caudill says.

They also reached the same crossroads: needing to combat loneliness while paring down responsibilities like housework and maintenance.

“I was tired of being alone and tired of having a glass of wine with my TV,” Allard says. “Plus, I didn’t want to do the dishes anymore, so I decided to move here.”

Caudill was likewise tired from keeping up her house and yard.

“Besides, other than my daughter who lives nearby, I don’t really have family,” she says. “I love the friendliness here. It’s been great for me.”

The women’s embrace of activities and events — card games like bridge and Hand and Foot, matches at the volleyball court and family gatherings at the swimming pool — has been ideal for nurturing their friendship.

“Seniors may connect through hobbies, group activities, exercise classes or simply mealtime conversations,” explains Melissa Legere, clinical director and co-founder of California Behavioral Health. “Having someone to share daily experiences, joys and challenges with can reduce feelings of isolation and even support physical health by encouraging engagement in social and recreational activities.”

Common life experiences can also create deep empathy and strengthen bonds, Legere says. These life experiences often include:

— Raising families

— Navigating retirement

— Coping with loss and grief

“At this stage of life, friendships provide not only companionship but also emotional support, a sense of belonging and opportunities for continued personal growth,” Legere says.

Similar Routines and Behaviors

Caring acts toward one another have deepened the ladies’ friendship.

— Morning check-ins: “We call each other every morning to make sure we’re OK,” Allard says.

— Time with extended family: Allard’s and Caudill’s families have bonded, even going out to dinner occasionally. “They all know she is my best friend,” Allard says of Caudill. Allard adds that if her family worries about her, their first step is to call Caudill.

— Speaking patterns: The two even speak alike at times. “Peggy is rubbing off on me,” Allard says. Now, Allard has folded “y’all” into her vocabulary. “Well, people waste too much breath saying, ‘you all,'” Caudill explains. “It’s easier to just say, ‘y’all.'”

While Allard and Caudill are best friends, Legere says that not everyone bonds as easily. However, it can happen in time.

“Sometimes, friendships grow slowly, so patience is key,” she advises. “Participating in group activities or volunteering for community events can provide natural opportunities to meet people with similar interests.”

