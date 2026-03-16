Security National Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Security National Financial Corp. (SNFCA) on Monday reported profit of…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Security National Financial Corp. (SNFCA) on Monday reported profit of $13.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Salt Lake City-based company said it had net income of 53 cents.

The mortgage and life insurance company posted revenue of $83 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $32.2 million, or $1.26 per share. Revenue was reported as $344.6 million.

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