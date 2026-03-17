Sabesp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAO PAULO (AP) — SAO PAULO (AP) — Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) on Tuesday…

SAO PAULO (AP) — SAO PAULO (AP) — Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) on Tuesday reported profit of $497.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Sao Paulo-based company said it had profit of 73 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 51 cents per share.

The waste management company posted revenue of $2.09 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.52 billion, or $2.21 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.82 billion.

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