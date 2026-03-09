Royal Caribbean Ships by Age: From New to Old (2026)

Royal Caribbean operates a fleet of 25-plus ships. Its first vessel — Grandeur of the Seas — launched in 1996,…

Royal Caribbean operates a fleet of 25-plus ships. Its first vessel — Grandeur of the Seas — launched in 1996, and the cruise line has steadily added more ships to its repertoire since. Royal Caribbean’s ships undergo refurbishments and dry docks frequently to refresh public spaces and cabins, and debut new dining concepts and amenities. Star of the Seas is currently Royal Caribbean‘s newest ship, but Legend of the Seas is expected to begin sailing in summer 2026. Read on to learn more about the newest (and oldest) Royal Caribbean ships.

Coming Summer 2026: Legend of the Seas (Icon Class)

Inaugural sail date: July 2026 Sails to: Europe and Caribbean

Standout features:

— More than 25 restaurants and bars on board

— AquaDome Market with new food stalls serving Mexican, Korean and Spanish cuisine

— Sprawling water park with six waterslides, and several pools and whirlpools

— “Crown’s Edge” skywalk/ropes course/zip line

— Roughly 70% of cabins offer balconies

Newest Royal Caribbean Ship: Star of the Seas (Icon Class)

First sailing: August 2025 Last refurbished: N/A Sails to: Caribbean

Standout features:

— “Back to the Future: The Musical”

— Surfside family neighborhood with playground and kids water park

— Lincoln Park Supper Club dinner theater with music

— Infinity pool at adults-only Hideaway and massive Category 6 water park for families

U.S. News overall rating: 4.62 out of 5

Read our full review of Star of the Seas »

Utopia of the Seas (Oasis Class)

First sailing: July 2024 Last refurbished: N/A Sails to: Caribbean

Standout features:

— Short, weekend-focused getaways to the Caribbean

— Multiple outstanding Vegas-style shows

— Ultimate Abyss, the longest dry slide at sea

— More than 20 eateries to choose from

U.S. News overall rating: 4.30

Read our in-depth review of Utopia of the Seas »

Icon of the Seas (Icon Class)

First sailing: January 2024 Last refurbished: N/A Sails to: Caribbean and Mexico

Standout features:

— Nearly all itineraries stop at private island: Perfect Day at CocoCay

— Seven pools, six waterslides, mini-golf, rock climbing and an escape room

— All sorts of cuisine, from steaks and seafood to Italian and Japanese fare

— The Pearl, an iconic art installation

U.S. News overall rating: 4.70

Read more about Icon of the Seas »

Wonder of the Seas (Oasis Class)

First sailing: March 2022 Last refurbished: N/A Sails to: Caribbean

Standout features:

— Central Park neighborhood and Solarium are respites from crowds

— All-female “inTENse” acrobatic and aquatic show at the AquaTheater

— Ultimate Family Suite with a slide, game room, hot tub and balcony

— Wonder Playscape play area for kids

U.S. News overall rating: 4.35

Read our in-depth review of Wonder of the Seas to learn more »

Odyssey of the Seas (Quantum Ultra Class)

First sailing: July 2021 Last refurbished: N/A Sails to: Europe and Caribbean

Standout features:

— Bumper cars, laser tag and pickleball at the SeaPlex

— More than 15 dining options on board

— Pools, water park and splash pad for kids

— North Star glass-enclosed observation capsule offering 360-degree views

U.S. News overall rating: 4.40

Read our full review of Odyssey of the Seas »

Spectrum of the Seas (Quantum Ultra Class)

First sailing: April 2019 Last refurbished: N/A Sails to: Asia

Standout features:

— Bionic Bar with robot bartenders mixing up drinks

— RipCord by iFLY skydiving simulator

— Karaoke, live music performances, dance classes and game shows

— Sichuan Red specialty restaurant, exclusive to this ship

Symphony of the Seas (Oasis Class)

First sailing: April 2018 Last refurbished: April 2023 Sails to: Caribbean

Standout features:

— “Hairspray” musical

— Glow-in-the-dark laser tag, surf simulator and indoor ice skating rink

— 19 dining options available, from casual to specialty venues

— Boardwalk neighborhood with a hand-carved carousel

U.S. News overall rating: 4.0

Explore more of Symphony of the Seas »

Harmony of the Seas (Oasis Class)

First sailing: May 2016 Last refurbished: May 2021 (next scheduled for spring 2026) Sails to: Europe and Caribbean

Standout features:

— The Perfect Storm trio of waterslides

— Live orchestra, ice skating and AquaTheater shows, musical productions and casino

— Wonderland specialty restaurant, serving imaginative cuisine

— Balconies in more than 70% of cabins

U.S. News overall rating: 4.45

Learn more about Harmony of the Seas by reading our review »

Ovation of the Seas (Quantum Class)

First sailing: April 2016 Last refurbished: March 2021 (next scheduled for spring 2026) Sails to: Alaska, California and Mexico

Standout features:

— Variety of itineraries available

— Skydiving simulator, Broadway-style shows and SeaPlex indoor activity club

— Jamie’s Italian by Jamie Oliver for Tuscan-inspired cuisine; a must-visit restaurant

— Comfortable cabins with ample storage

U.S. News overall rating: 4.30

Read more about Ovation of the Seas »

Anthem of the Seas (Quantum Class)

First sailing: April 2015 Last refurbished: March 2025 Sails to: Alaska, Australia and New Zealand

Standout features:

— “We Will Rock You” musical

— SeaPlex with bumper cars and sports courts

— Dozens of dining venues

— Stateroom options include adjoining cabins, ocean view rooms, virtual and traditional balcony cabins, and suites

U.S. News overall rating: 4.30

Explore more of Anthem of the Seas »

Quantum of the Seas (Quantum Class)

First sailing: November 2014 Last refurbished: November 2024 Sails to: Mexico, Hawaii, Alaska and Australia

Standout features:

— Dozens of eateries dishing out everything from Italian and steakhouse fare to Japanese and casual cuisine

— Rock climbing wall and FlowRider surf simulator

— Live performances showcasing jazz music and cabaret

— Outdoor movie nights

U.S. News overall rating: 4.25

Read our full review of Quantum of the Seas »

Allure of the Seas (Oasis Class)

First sailing: December 2010 Last refurbished: March 2025 Sails to: Caribbean, Honduras and Mexico

Standout features:

— One of the most recently renovated ships, with new eateries and amenities

— Well-regarded “Mamma Mia!” musical

— Specialty venue Izumi Hibachi & Sushi, with interactive tableside chef preparations

— Numerous pools, waterslides and Splashaway Bay water park

U.S. News overall rating: 4.30

Read our firsthand review of Allure of the Seas to learn more »

Oasis of the Seas (Oasis Class)

First sailing: December 2009 Last refurbished: October 2024 Sails to: Caribbean

Standout features:

— 27 venues on board for food and drinks

— Large karaoke venue

— Glow-in-the-dark laser tag and space-themed escape room

— Waterslides, multiple pools, water cannons, fountains and hot tubs

U.S. News overall rating: 4.15

Explore more of Oasis of the Seas »

Independence of the Seas (Freedom Class)

First sailing: May 2008 Last refurbished: April 2018 Sails to: Caribbean, Bermuda, Canada and New England

Standout features:

— Four pools, seven Jacuzzis, rock climbing wall and ice skating rink

— Fish & Ships seafood eatery and Chops Grille steakhouse

— Top-notch evening entertainment, including Broadway musicals

— Perfect Storm waterslides and interactive water park

U.S. News overall rating: 4.05

Read our in-depth review of Independence of the Seas »

Liberty of the Seas (Freedom Class)

First sailing: May 2007 Last refurbished: January 2016 (next scheduled for spring 2026) Sails to: Europe, Caribbean, Mexico, Honduras and Belize

Standout features:

— Tidal Wave (first boomerang-style slide at sea)

— Cupcake Cupboard for treats and cupcake-designing classes

— Specialty Chef’s Table restaurant

— Saturday Night Fever show

U.S. News overall rating: 4.30

Learn more about Liberty of the Seas by reading our full review »

Freedom of the Seas (Freedom Class)

First sailing: June 2006 Last refurbished: January 2025 Sails to: Caribbean

Standout features:

— Surf simulator, dual racing waterslides and large cantilevered whirlpools

— Johnny Rockets for shakes and burgers, and El Loco Fresh for Mexican food

— Lime & Coconut pool deck with bars, live music and DJs

— Boleros Latin-themed club for dancing and Schooner Bar for cocktails and piano performances

U.S. News overall rating: 4.15

Read our full review of Freedom of the Seas »

Jewel of the Seas (Radiance Class)

First sailing: May 2004 Last refurbished: May 2024 Sails to: Caribbean, Mexico, Honduras and Belize

Standout features:

— Massive glass walls for ocean viewing

— Dive-in movie nights, plus rock climbing and mini-golf

— Smaller ship means fewer crowds on board

— Many musical and dance shows for entertainment

U.S. News overall rating: 3.95

Explore more of Jewel of the Seas by reading our review »

Mariner of the Seas (Voyager Class)

First sailing: November 2003 Last refurbished: April 2023 Sails to: Caribbean and Mexico

Standout features:

— The Bamboo Room tiki bar

— Cruiser-favorite restaurant Jamie’s Italian by chef Jamie Oliver

— Laser tag, surf simulator, kids clubs, and multiple pools and hot tubs

— Bottomless Galley Brunch

U.S. News overall rating: 4.15

Read our full review of Mariner of the Seas »

Serenade of the Seas (Radiance Class)

First sailing: August 2003 Last refurbished: March 2025 Sails to: Alaska, Mexico, Pacific Coast and Panama Canal

Standout features:

— Pool with retractable roof; outdoor poolside movies

— “Vibeology” musical show and Broadway-style entertainment

— Rock climbing wall and mini-golf course

— Classic Italian fare at Giovanni’s Table and panoramic views with drinks at Viking Crown Lounge

U.S. News overall rating: 4.0

Learn more about Serenade of the Seas »

Navigator of the Seas (Voyager Class)

First sailing: December 2002 Last refurbished: February 2019 Sails to: Mexico

Standout features:

— The Blaster water coaster and Riptide mat racer waterslide

— Ice skating and ballroom dancing shows

— The Bamboo Room tiki lounge for fun drinks

— Resort-style pool deck with numerous pools and whirlpools

U.S. News overall rating: 4.05

Read our in-depth review of Navigator of the Seas to learn more »

Brilliance of the Seas (Radiance Class)

First sailing: July 2002 Last refurbished: April 2018 Sails to: Europe and Bahamas

Standout features:

— Rock climbing wall, mini-golf and arcade with games

— Vintages wine bar and English pub

— Chef’s Table for a VIP experience, Izumi for sushi and Chops Grille for steakhouse dining

— Elevators with large windows offering sea views

U.S. News overall rating: 3.85

Explore more of Brilliance of the Seas »

Adventure of the Seas (Voyager Class)

First sailing: November 2001 Last refurbished: November 2024 Sails to: Caribbean and Mexico

Standout features:

— About 60% of cabins offer ocean views

— Movies under the stars, game shows, Latin dance lessons and pickleball

— Cyclone and Typhoon twin racer waterslides

— 24/7 Cafe Promenade eatery serving a variety of food

U.S. News overall rating: 4.30

Read our full review of Adventure of the Seas »

Radiance of the Seas (Radiance Class)

First sailing: April 2001 Last refurbished: January/February 2026 Sails to: Caribbean, Mexico and Honduras

Standout features:

— Glass-walled dining rooms and bars with excellent sea views

— Adventure Beach splash zone for kids and Solarium adults-only indoor/outdoor area with whirlpools

— “City of Dreams” theater production and ’70s disco parties

— Brazilian specialties at Samba Grill and Izumi for fresh sushi

U.S. News overall rating: 3.95

Explore our in-depth review of Radiance of the Seas »

Explorer of the Seas (Voyager Class)

First sailing: October 2000 Last refurbished: September 2025 Sails to: Europe and Caribbean

Standout features:

— Poolside movie nights

— Salsa dancing, nightclubs and pub performances

— FlowRider surf simulator, waterslides and pool parties with DJs and belly flop competitions

— Chic, retro R Bar for drinks and authentic Italian meals at Giovanni’s Table

U.S. News overall rating: 4.10

Learn more about Explorer of the Seas by reading our review »

Voyager of the Seas (Voyager Class)

First sailing: November 1999 Last refurbished: November 2024 Sails to: Alaska and Mexico

Standout features:

— Newly redesigned kids club areas

— Broadway Rhythm & Rhyme and “Music in Pictures” evening entertainment

— Waterslides, pool parties and hot tubs

— Chops Grille steakhouse and Chef’s Table for specialty experiences

U.S. News overall rating: 4.30

Read our full review of Voyager of the Seas »

Vision of the Seas (Vision Class)

First sailing: May 1998 Last refurbished: May 2024 Sails to: Caribbean

Standout features:

— Multiple pools and a casino

— Global dining options, including Japanese, Italian and steakhouse fare

— Game shows, movies under the stars and Broadway-style productions

U.S. News overall rating: 4.0

Read our in-depth review of Vision of the Seas to learn more »

Enchantment of the Seas (Vision Class)

First sailing: July 1997 Last refurbished: September 2021 Sails to: Caribbean and Mexico

Standout features:

— Four bungee trampolines

— Boleros Latin-themed lounge, live orchestra and dancing under the stars

— Viking Crown Lounge for cocktails with a view

U.S. News overall rating: 3.85

Explore our Enchantment of the Seas review »

Rhapsody of the Seas (Vision Class)

First sailing: May 1997 Last refurbished: May 2025 Sails to: Caribbean

Standout features:

— Vitality Spa with ample treatment options and a salon for hair and nail services

— Plenty of pools and Jacuzzis

— Chef’s Table intimate dining and Chops Grille for steakhouse eats

— 60% of staterooms offer ocean views

U.S. News overall rating: 4.10

Learn more about Rhapsody of the Seas by reading our full review »

Oldest Royal Caribbean Ship: Grandeur of the Seas (Vision Class)

First sailing: December 1996 Last refurbished: May 2012 Sails to: Caribbean and Panama

Standout features:

— Poolside movies and a rock climbing wall

— Vegas-style casino

— Wide variety of evening shows and musicals

— Asian flavors at Izumi and classic Italian at Giovanni’s Table

U.S. News overall rating: 3.95

Read our in-depth review of Grandeur of the Seas »

Read more about the methodology on how we rank cruise lines and ships, or explore the full list of the Best Royal Caribbean Cruise Ships for 2026.

