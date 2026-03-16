Peraso: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Peraso, Inc. (PRSO) on Monday reported a loss of $1.2…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Peraso, Inc. (PRSO) on Monday reported a loss of $1.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share.

The semiconductor technology company posted revenue of $2.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $4.8 million, or 67 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $12.2 million.

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