NexGen Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $30.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $221.6 million, or 38 cents per share.

