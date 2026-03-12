Lyell Immunopharma: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL) on Thursday reported a…

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL) on Thursday reported a loss of $140.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of $7.68.

The biotechnology firm posted revenue of $6,000 in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $274.4 million, or $16.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $36,000.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LYEL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LYEL

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.