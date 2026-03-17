Lifeway: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MORTON GROVE, Ill. (AP) — MORTON GROVE, Ill. (AP) — Lifeway Foods Inc. (LWAY) on Tuesday reported profit of $2.5…

MORTON GROVE, Ill. (AP) — MORTON GROVE, Ill. (AP) — Lifeway Foods Inc. (LWAY) on Tuesday reported profit of $2.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Morton Grove, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 16 cents.

The dairy and cheese company posted revenue of $55.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $13.9 million, or 89 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $212.5 million.

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