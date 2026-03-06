International Money Express: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — International Money Express, Inc. (IMXI) on Friday reported earnings of $8.9 million in its…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — International Money Express, Inc. (IMXI) on Friday reported earnings of $8.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had net income of 29 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 41 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $147.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $32.7 million, or $1.08 per share. Revenue was reported as $607.8 million.

