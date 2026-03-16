IHS Holding: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — IHS Holding Ltd. (IHS) on Monday reported a loss of $75.8 million in its…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — IHS Holding Ltd. (IHS) on Monday reported a loss of $75.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The London-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 98 cents per share.

The telecommunications infrastructure company posted revenue of $397.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $143.6 million, or 42 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.58 billion.

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