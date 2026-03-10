How to Avoid Sticker Shock at the Gas Pump: 6 Essential Tips From U.S. News’ Senior Car Expert

As the military conflict between Iran, the U.S., Israel and other Gulf states intensifies, the war’s spillover effects are roiling…

As the military conflict between Iran, the U.S., Israel and other Gulf states intensifies, the war’s spillover effects are roiling the world’s oil markets. The de facto closure of the strategic Strait of Hormuz has choked off the fire hose of oil shipments that fuel much of the world.

For U.S. consumers, that means skyrocketing fuel prices, with costs at the pump up by 38 cents per gallon of regular unleaded gas in the last week, and 64 cents over the last month, according to prices tracked by AAA. That means if you put 15 gallons of gas in your car, you’re paying $9.60 more for that fill-up than you would have a month ago.

All indications are that prices are heading higher, perhaps much higher.

So, how can you limit the damage to your wallet? John M. Vincent, U.S. News’ senior editor and correspondent for vehicle testing, shares his best tips on how to save fuel and get the best price possible when you do fill up.

Increase Fuel Efficiency and Improve MPG

The keys to saving money as you drive revolve around driving more slowly and smoothly in a well-maintained vehicle. It starts with smart trip planning so you’re not driving more or further than necessary.

A great tip to improve your fuel economy is to set your instrument panel to always show your fuel efficiency. Most cars built in the last couple of decades have fuel-economy indicators that grade your driving. There’s nothing like the guilt of watching the number drop to help you conserve.

To maximize fuel economy, go back to the lessons of driver’s ed. Taking just 5 mph off highway speeds can improve mileage by 7%, according to the Department of Energy. Avoid the habit of always slamming on the accelerator or brake pedal. Instead, let the car coast up to the next light. Unless you’re driving a hybrid, which recharges the battery when you brake, you’re just wasting energy every time you press the brake pedal.

Only accelerate as quickly as necessary, and press the accelerator as though there’s an egg you don’t want to break under your foot. The softer your pedal inputs, the more efficient your driving. Many cars have Eco modes, which use electronics to mute the urgency of your acceleration. Using cruise control on the open road also smooths inputs and helps save fuel.

Though idling in a modern car doesn’t use a lot of fuel, it does use some, so you want to minimize sitting with your engine running. Unlike older cars with carburetors, today’s cars don’t burn much gas at each restart. Yes, it’s one of the most annoying features of newer cars, but automatic stop-start also saves a bit of fuel, so avoid the temptation to switch it off.

Maintenance Is Key

One of the simplest ways to improve mileage is to make sure your tires are properly inflated. Underinflated tires increase rolling resistance and make you burn more gas.

“Underinflated tires can impact how a vehicle performs, including decreased gas mileage, increased stopping distance and decreasing the tires’ ability to grip the road,” says David Bennett, senior automotive manager at AAA.

Making sure your oil changes are up to date and your car’s air filter is clear helps the engine work at its tip-top efficiency. A good mechanic can identify fuel-robbing issues before they get too bad.

You also want to make sure you’re using the right fuel in your vehicle. Unless the gas door or owner’s manual says “Premium Fuel Required,” most vehicles will run just fine on regular unleaded.

“Choosing premium fuel when your car doesn’t require it will only cost you money and doesn’t improve fuel economy,” Bennett says.

Improving fuel economy is a great excuse to clean out your car. All that stuff you’ve been carrying all winter? It adds weight and reduces mileage. The same goes for that roof rack. If you’re not carrying stuff up top, remove it to reduce wind resistance.

Save Money at the Pump

You can save money when you’re fueling your car by carefully choosing when and where to get gas and how you pay for it. Apps such as Gas Buddy or Waze show current prices on a map.

With gas prices jumping daily, don’t wait for your tank to be nearly empty before you fill it up. Instead, more frequent fill-ups will put gas in your tank before the next day’s price increase. Note that this strategy only works if you’re not going out of your way to get to the gas station.

Join a Warehouse Club

Being a member of a warehouse club, such as Costco or Sam’s Club, will usually (though not always) get you the best price in town, but it’s only a deal if you’re not driving far to find the savings. If you have to burn a gallon of gas to get there, you’re already in the hole $3 to $5 before you even put the nozzle in your tank.

When gas prices are going up rapidly, as they are today, warehouse clubs can be as expensive or more so than smaller stations. A busy warehouse club has to fill its storage tanks multiple times daily, so it’s always paying the latest (higher) wholesale price. A smaller gas station may have fuel in its tanks from a few days ago, which was purchased at a significantly lower wholesale price.

Buying gas at the grocery store where you do most of your shopping can save you a ton of cash if you’re a member of its award program and you can use those awards at the gas pump. Safeway’s program, for example, allows you to save as much as $1 per gallon.

Consider Top Gas Credit Cards and Rewards Programs

Using the right credit card can also save you some money. The Costco Anywhere Visa, which we score among our best credit cards, pays members 5% cash back at Costco locations and 4% at other gas stations and EV chargers. Of course, you have to pay off your balance each month to truly reap the rewards.

Get a More Efficient Vehicle

Dumping a perfectly fine vehicle to chase fuel cost savings isn’t a good idea: You’re spending thousands to save potentially hundreds of dollars. But if you’re already in the market, finding the most fuel-efficient vehicle that fits your needs, lifestyle and budget is a good way to see long-term savings.

Our guide to the best hybrid cars and SUVs is a good place to start.

John Vincent is the Senior Editor and Correspondent / Vehicle Testing on the Autos team at U.S. News & World Report. He has more than 30 years of experience covering the auto industry, auto financing, auto leasing and car buying.

