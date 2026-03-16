Greystone Housing Impact: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (GHI) on Monday reported a loss of…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (GHI) on Monday reported a loss of $2.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 12 cents per share.

The provider of tax exempt financing for student housing, senior housing and multifamily housing posted revenue of $17.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $7.6 million, or 52 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $85.4 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GHI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GHI

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