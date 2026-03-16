Green Dot: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PROVO, Utah (AP) — PROVO, Utah (AP) — Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) on Monday reported a loss of $46.8 million…

PROVO, Utah (AP) — PROVO, Utah (AP) — Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) on Monday reported a loss of $46.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Provo, Utah-based company said it had a loss of 84 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for pretax expenses and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 8 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $522.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $519.7 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $98.9 million, or $1.79 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.07 billion.

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