Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was down 0.25 cent at $4.55 a bushel. May. wheat gained 2.75 cents at $6.10 a bushel. May. oats was off 1.5 cents at $3.50 a bushel. May. soybeans was off 0.75 cent at $11.59 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle lost 0.2 cent at $2.39 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle was up 0.02 cent at $3.63 a pound. Apr. hogs was up 0.2 cent at $.91 a pound.

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