Grains mostly higher, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn gained 1.75 cents at $4.37 a bushel. Mar. wheat was down 1 cents at $5.87 a bushel. Mar. oats rose by 3.25 cents at $3.34 a bushel. Mar. soybeans rose by 5.5 cents at $11.86 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle rose by 1.08 cents at $2.32 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle gained 0.5 cent at $3.53 a pound. Apr. hogs was up 0.62 cent at $.96 a pound.

