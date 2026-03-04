Grains mixed, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was off 0.75 cent at $4.33 a bushel. Mar. wheat was off 5.75 cents at $5.67 a bushel. Mar. oats rose by 10.25 cents at $3.25 a bushel. Mar. soybeans rose by 1.75 cents at $11.57 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle rose by 0.88 cent at $2.35 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle gained 0.85 cent at $3.58 a pound. Apr. hogs gained 0.1 cent at $.96 a pound.

