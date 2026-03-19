GLP-1 Side Effects: Expert Tips to Manage Nausea, Constipation and Weight Loss Fatigue

GLP-1 medications, including Zepbound and Wegovy, help regulate appetite, support weight loss and improve blood sugar. At the same time,…

GLP-1 medications, including Zepbound and Wegovy, help regulate appetite, support weight loss and improve blood sugar. At the same time, many people experience side effects, especially when they first begin taking the medication or when they increase their dose.

Most of the side effects are manageable and tend to improve as the body adjusts to the medication. With practical nutrition and lifestyle strategies, many patients can reduce their discomfort and stay on track with their medication plan.

[READ: Supplements for GLP-1 Users: Essential Vitamins, Protein and Side Effect Relief]

How GLP-1 Medications Cause Digestive Side Effects

GLP-1 medications slow gastric emptying, increase feelings of fullness and act on areas of the brain which are involved in appetite regulation. These actions help people feel satisfied with smaller portions, but they can also lead to decreased appetite, nausea, early feelings of fullness, constipation, diarrhea or bloating.

Because food stays in the stomach longer, some individuals notice digestive discomfort or a heavy feeling after meals. Symptoms are usually most noticeable when the medication is started, or the dose is raised and often lessen over time. In my private practice, working with patients taking GLP-1s, I’ve found that some people experience more side effects than others.

[READ: GLP-1 Weight Loss Drugs: A Doctor Answers 10 Top Questions on Side Effects, Muscle Loss & Long-Term Use]

Managing Nausea and Reduced Appetite on Zepbound and Wegovy

Nausea is one of the most common side effects people experience when taking GLP-1 medications. Eating smaller, more frequent meals instead of three large ones can help prevent the stomach from becoming overly full. Many of my patients do better eating five or six small meals spaced throughout the day.

Simple, easy-to-digest foods are often best tolerated. Oatmeal, yogurt, eggs, bananas, soups and steamed vegetables are typically better tolerated than fried, greasy or very rich foods. Eating slowly, chewing food well, and stopping at the first sign of fullness can also help reduce feelings of nausea and discomfort.

Because appetite is reduced, it is especially important to choose nutrient-dense foods that provide protein, vitamins and minerals. This is one of the hardest issues that dietitians like me face. When patients aren’t hungry, they may miss out on key nutrients if they don’t feel like eating.

The temperature and texture of foods may matter as well. When feeling nauseous, some people find that cold foods, smoothies or meals at room temperature are easier to tolerate than hot dishes.

[READ: Best Medicines for Heartburn, Nausea and Digestive Issues]

Preventing Lean Muscle Loss: Protein and Exercise Strategies for GLP-1 Users

Losing weight rapidly can lead to a loss of lean muscle, which is important for metabolism, strength and overall function. Including a source of protein at each meal supports muscles, helps promote satiety while contributing to steady energy levels.

Good protein choices include eggs, Greek yogurt, cottage cheese, tofu, fish, poultry, beans and lentils. For those who find solid food difficult to tolerate, a protein-rich smoothie or a bean-based soup like split pea soup can provide nourishment without feeling too full.

Resistance exercises, such as using hand weights or your own bodyweight, several times per week, can further help to preserve lean muscle during weight loss.

[READ: How to Gain Muscle and Lose Fat at the Same Time]

Effective Strategies to Prevent and Relieve GLP-1 Constipation

Because GLP-1 medications slow digestion, constipation is a frequent concern. Staying well-hydrated is important. Sipping water regularly throughout the day is generally more effective than drinking large amounts at once.

Eating fiber-rich foods also supports regular bowel movements, but it is best to increase the fiber gradually to avoid worsening gas or bloating. Adding moderate portions of berries, cooked vegetables, beans and whole grains can promote regularity and support gut health. I advise my patients to add a handful of blueberries to yogurt or enjoy a vegetable soup as a snack. I’ve observed that cooked vegetables are often better tolerated than raw.

Regular movement is another important factor. A simple activity such as walking stimulates digestion and can help to ease stomach discomfort. I advise patients to take a short walk after meals.

[SEE: Best Fiber Supplements Recommended by Pharmacists]

[SEE: Best Nausea Medications]

Reducing Heartburn and Reflux While Taking GLP-1s

Some people experience heartburn or reflux while taking GLP-1 medications. Avoid lying down immediately after eating and wait about three hours before going to bed. Elevating the head of the bed can also help to reduce symptoms.

Eating smaller meals, limiting acidic foods like citrus and tomato-based sauces, and cutting back on high-fat and spicy foods can also reduce reflux. Alcohol may aggravate symptoms and is best limited. Carbonated beverages, including soda and sparkling water, can increase bloating and pressure in the stomach and may be worth limiting if they worsen discomfort. Herbal teas, such as ginger or chamomile, may be soothing for mild digestive upset.

[SEE: Foods That Cause Bloating.]

Combating Fatigue: Hydration and Nutrient Strategies for GLP-1 Therapy

A reduced appetite sometimes leads to lower overall intake of both food and fluids, which can cause fatigue, dizziness or headaches. Drinking enough fluids, such as water, herbal tea or electrolyte beverages, throughout the day helps maintain hydration and support energy levels.

If feelings of fatigue persist, it is important to assess overall intake. Eating too little, especially in the context of rapid weight loss, can increase tiredness, reduce muscle mass and make daily activities more difficult. Working with a registered dietitian nutritionist can help ensure that calorie, protein and nutrient needs are being met while still supporting weight-loss goals.

Alcohol Tolerance and GLP-1s: What to Know

Patients I’ve worked with often notice a reduced tolerance for alcohol while taking GLP-1 medications. Even small amounts may worsen nausea, reflux and dehydration. Limiting alcohol, particularly when starting the medication or increasing the dose, can help minimize side effects.

When to Call Your Doctor: Severe Symptoms and Dehydration Warnings

Most side effects of GLP-1 medications are mild and improve over time. However, certain symptoms warrant medical attention. These include:

— Severe or persistent abdominal pain

— Ongoing vomiting

— Signs of dehydration, such as dizziness, dark urine or inability to keep fluids down

In some cases, adjusting how quickly the dose is increased or making a small change to the regimen can improve tolerability. It is also important to review all other medications and supplements with your health care provider. In my practice, many patients do not routinely discuss their supplement regimen with their physician, which can increase the risk of nutrient or drug interactions.

[SEE: Best Electrolyte Powders]

Long-Term Success: Combining GLP-1s With Sustainable Healthy Habits

GLP-1 medications can be powerful tools that promote weight loss and metabolic health, but they work best when combined with healthy habits. Focusing on eating nutrient-dense meals, adequate protein, regular hydration and consistent physical activity can improve tolerability and long-term outcomes.

As the body adapts to the medication, side effects may diminish, allowing individuals to concentrate on building sustainable behaviors. Learning to recognize feelings of fullness, eating slowly and choosing balanced portions can help translate the short-term benefits of GLP-1 therapy into lasting, healthy weight management.

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GLP-1 Side Effects: Expert Tips to Manage Nausea, Constipation and Weight Loss Fatigue originally appeared on usnews.com