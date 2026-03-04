George Weston: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — George Weston Ltd. (WNGRF) on Wednesday reported profit of $200.9 million in its fourth…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — George Weston Ltd. (WNGRF) on Wednesday reported profit of $200.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of 52 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 87 cents per share.

The baked goods maker and parent of the conglomerate Loblaw posted revenue of $11.86 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $817.3 million, or $2 per share. Revenue was reported as $46.17 billion.

