GDS Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $66.8 million in its…

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $66.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Shanghai-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 56 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $417.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $135.8 million, or 8 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.63 billion.

GDS Holdings expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.75 billion to $1.82 billion.

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