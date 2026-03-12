From TikTok to the ER: How Health Misinformation Lands Patients in the Emergency Room

Misinformation does not arrive in the emergency department as a trend or a debate, it arrives as a human in…

Misinformation does not arrive in the emergency department as a trend or a debate, it arrives as a human in need.

Some nights, misinformation arrives as a patient who stopped taking metformin because TikTok told them it was toxic and instead started eating cinnamon to “heal” their diabetes. They’ve ended up in the emergency department with diabetic ketoacidosis, a life-threatening state where the body runs out of usable energy, the blood turns dangerously acidic and organs begin to fail. It develops very quickly, the same way viral misinformation can spread long before anyone has the chance to stop it.

On other days, misinformation shows up in the ED in quieter ways, like a teenager following a cleanse they found on social media who arrives so dehydrated they can barely keep their eyes open.

These situations may look different, but they all begin the same way. Someone goes searching for answers, finds advice that sounds accurate and simple, and makes a choice that feels harmless until their health unravels because of it.

As an emergency medicine doctor, I do not fault patients for these situations, because every one of these individuals was trying to do what they believed would improve their health. Their intentions were human and understandable, even when the information guiding them was harmful.

[See: 12 Medical Emergencies You Need to Address Right Away.]

The Misinformation Pipeline: Where False Health Claims Begin

The path that brings misinformation into the ED is not always direct.

Many patients with a health concern start with a clinic visit, an urgent care appointment or a quick telehealth check-in. They arrive with a concern they first encountered online, and they are genuinely trying to make sense of it. These visits are often brief and tightly scheduled, and the claim they bring in may be unfamiliar or too layered to unpack in a few minutes. Frequently, patients don’t receive a reassuring enough answer they can trust.

This observation is not about blame, but about highlighting the pressure every part of health care is under. Time is limited and encounters are short, so online misinformation reaches patients far more quickly and persistently than clinicians ever can.

[READ: How to Pick a New Primary Care Doctor.]

How to get clarity from your doctor

If you leave appointments feeling like you didn’t get the reassurance you needed, a few small strategies can make those doctor’s appointments much more effective:

— Lead with your main concern. Say something like, “My biggest worry today is…” so your clinician knows exactly what you need addressed.

— Mention specific online information you saw. Rather than general confusion, be specific with your question, for example, “I watched a video that made me question my medication; can we talk about that?”

— Ask for plain-language explanations. If something isn’t clear, advocate for yourself to receive an understandable answer, using prompts like, “Can you explain that in a simpler way?”

— Repeat back what you heard. A quick “So just to make sure I understand…” which helps catch any miscommunication on the spot.

— Ask for clear next steps. Before the visit ends, inquire about what’s next, including what to watch for, when to follow up and when to seek urgent care.

— Request one trustworthy source to read afterward. This way, you’ll have reliable information to reference once you’re home.

A checklist when you meet with your doctor

Save or screenshot the checklist below to have with you at your next appointment.

[READ: Emergency Room, Urgent Care or Primary Care Physician: Which Should You Pick?]

Recognizing Health Misinformation

While many patients recognize that an online source or an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot may not be fully accurate, they continue to use these tools because the experience of being listened to in the comments section or by the chatbot feels more trustworthy than the hurried encounters they are used to in real life.

Practical tips for spotting health misinformation

For patients, learning to spot misinformation early can make a meaningful difference. A few simple steps can help:

— Be cautious of miracle cures or quick fixes. Especially for complex chronic conditions, if it sounds too simple or too dramatic, it usually is.

— Check whether the source is credible. Licensed clinicians, major medical organizations and academic centers are far more reliable than influencers or anonymous accounts.

— Look for evidence, not anecdotes. A single personal story is not proof, especially when it contradicts established medical guidance.

— Question advice tied to a product, supplement or “exclusive” method. If someone is selling something, their recommendations may not be objective.

— Pause before stopping prescribed medication. Even if something online sounds convincing, it’s safer to bring it up with your clinician first.

[READ: How to Fact-Check Health Information on Social Media]

Two Emergencies: Correcting Beliefs in the Chaos of the ED

By the time a patient arrives in the ED, the misinformation has already gained strength, making it harder to unwind during the most stressful moments of their care. I am facing two emergencies at once, the medical crisis in front of me and the belief that helped create it. The ED is built for speed and triage, not long conversations.

In the emergency room, we meet people at the height of fear and vulnerability and without the cushion of a longstanding relationship, making it an incredibly challenging place to untangle beliefs that have been reinforced for weeks, months or years.

Take, for example, the situation of diabetic ketoacidosis caused by stopping metformin, something a patient saw on TikTok. My immediate job is to stabilize their blood sugar, protect their organs and keep them alive. That is not the moment to explain how insulin works, why cinnamon cannot replace diabetes medication, or how that TikTok video misled them, yet the belief still needs to be corrected so it doesn’t put them at risk again once they leave the hospital.

It creates a tension that every emergency clinician faces: You have minutes to treat the crisis, but the beliefs behind it may have been building for months.

[READ: Health Questions to Ask Your Doctor]

Preventing Misinformation Before It Becomes an Emergency

ED physicians can treat the consequences of misinformation, but we cannot be the only ones responsible for preventing it. Every part of the health care system has a role in addressing false or misleading ideas before they grow into emergencies. This includes physicians, nurses, advanced practice clinicians, pharmacists and the organizations that shape our workflows. It requires asking where a belief came from, responding with clarity and guiding patients toward choices that protect rather than harm.

None of this is easy, and none of it fits neatly into the pace of modern care, but the alternative is what we are already seeing, which is false beliefs moving from social feeds to clinics to EDs to hospital beds.

[READ: Should You Share Your Health Info With an AI Chatbot?]

What Can Clinicians, Health Systems and Patients Do About Misinformation?

We can do better, but it requires coordinated action. Clinicians need more support and practical tools to respond to misinformation in real time.

Health systems need to invest in communication and digital literacy. Patients want authenticity and useful information, and the most trusted health voices online build trust by being real, consistent and direct. Health systems should empower clinicians who can provide this clarity and elevate content that explains, reassures, teaches and corrects the moment confusion begins

How to use online health information responsibly

There is excellent, trustworthy health information online, and I do not want people to fear using it, but it helps to approach it with a few safeguards.

— Stick to reputable sources like major medical centers, national health organizations and licensed clinicians rather than influencers or anonymous accounts.

— Use AI tools for general learning only, not to decide whether to stop a medication or start a treatment.

— Check in with a clinician you trust, your primary care doctor or even a telehealth visit, whenever something online makes you question your care.

— If a claim feels alarming or too good to be true, ask a professional early before you make any changes.

These simple steps let you benefit from the good information online while avoiding the advice that could put your health at risk.

We do not have time to keep getting this wrong. Misinformation is no longer a background issue, it has become a clinical condition that shapes outcomes long before a stretcher rolls into the room. Addressing it cannot be the job of the last physician in the chain of care.

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From TikTok to the ER: How Health Misinformation Lands Patients in the Emergency Room originally appeared on usnews.com