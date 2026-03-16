FinVolution: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — FinVolution Group (FINV) on Monday reported net income of $60.7 million in its fourth…

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — FinVolution Group (FINV) on Monday reported net income of $60.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Shanghai-based company said it had profit of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 25 cents per share.

The online consumer finance marketplace provider posted revenue of $432.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $363.6 million, or $1.37 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.94 billion.

FinVolution expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.62 billion to $1.82 billion.

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