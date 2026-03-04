EyePoint: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WATERTOWN, Mass. (AP) — WATERTOWN, Mass. (AP) — EyePoint, Inc. (EYPT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $67.6 million in…

WATERTOWN, Mass. (AP) — WATERTOWN, Mass. (AP) — EyePoint, Inc. (EYPT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $67.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Watertown, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 81 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 78 cents per share.

The drug delivery technology company posted revenue of $620,000 in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $232 million, or $3.17 per share. Revenue was reported as $31.4 million.

