Elbit: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAIFA, Israel (AP) — HAIFA, Israel (AP) — Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $168.2 million.…

HAIFA, Israel (AP) — HAIFA, Israel (AP) — Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $168.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Haifa, Israel-based company said it had net income of $3.52. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.56 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.23 per share.

The maker of defense electronics posted revenue of $2.15 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $534.3 million, or $11.39 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.94 billion.

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