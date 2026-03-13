Dynagas: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) on Friday reported profit of $15.7 million…

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) on Friday reported profit of $15.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Athens, Greece-based company said it had profit of 38 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains and amortization gains, came to 34 cents per share.

The gas shipping company posted revenue of $40 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $61.6 million, or $1.38 per share. Revenue was reported as $156.6 million.

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