Dycom Industries: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) on Wednesday reported earnings of $16.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the West Palm Beach, Florida-based company said it had profit of 55 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.03 per share.

The provider of specialty contracting services posted revenue of $1.46 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $281.2 million, or $9.56 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.55 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Dycom Industries said it expects revenue in the range of $1.64 billion to $1.71 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $6.85 billion to $7.15 billion.

